Are you damaging your skin this summer? A dermatologist lists 5 common mistakes

New Delhi:

Summer is always a challenging season. Longer daylight hours, change of clothing, and a change in schedule altogether. But while you’re adjusting your wardrobe, your skincare might still be stuck in another season.

With temperatures touching 40°C and UV levels soaring, your skin is under constant stress. According to Dr Archana Gulati, Founder and MD at Perfect Look Skin Clinic, this is when small, everyday habits can quietly turn into long-term damage if left unchecked.

Why your skin needs a summer-specific routine

Summer changes how your skin behaves. High ultraviolet radiation causes tanning, sunburns, and pigmentation. Meanwhile, heat and moisture promote increased sebum secretion. When that mixes with sweat, dirt, and makeup, clogged pores and breakouts become more likely.

That’s why a one-size-fits-all routine simply doesn’t work here.

Skipping sunscreen on cloudy days

Cloud cover can be misleading. UV radiation does not disappear just because the sun isn’t visible. It can still penetrate clouds and affect your skin. Applying a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher every morning is essential, regardless of the weather.

Overwashing your face to fight sweat

Sweat can make your skin feel uncomfortable, but overwashing does more harm than good.

Cleansing too often strips away natural oils and weakens the skin barrier. Ironically, this can make your skin feel oilier. Stick to washing your face twice a day with a gentle cleanser and use cool water for a quick refresh if needed.

Ignoring hydration

Hydration is not just about what you apply. It is also about what you consume.

The high temperature causes loss of water, causing problems with your skin's elasticity, making it appear dull.

Leaving out your neck, ears, and hands

When it comes to skincare, people tend to overlook their neck, ears, and hands. However, you need to remember that they get sun exposure just like any other part of your body. These parts are most prone to ageing. It becomes imperative for you to apply a sunscreen on them.

Applying winter creams in summer

What works for you during winter will probably not suit you during summer. Your skin might get overheated because of the heavy moisturiser. Switching to a lightweight, water-based or gel moisturiser helps your skin stay hydrated without feeling greasy.

Summer skincare is not about doing more. It is about doing it right.

From sunscreen habits to hydration and product choices, small adjustments can make a big difference. Because when the heat is relentless, your routine needs to be just as intentional.

Also read: What happens to your skin when you lose 10 kg? A dermatologist explains