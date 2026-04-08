What happens to your skin when you lose 10 kg? A dermatologist explains

New Delhi:

Losing 10 kg is often seen as a big win for your health. You feel lighter, more active, and in many cases, more confident. But your skin? It goes through its own adjustment phase.

While some people notice a glow, others are surprised by changes like loose skin or a tired-looking face. The truth sits somewhere in between, and it largely depends on how your body adapts.

Why your skin changes after weight loss

“Weight loss is a major transformation for the body, and the skin has to adjust to that change,” says Dr Khushboo Jha, Chief Dermatologist Consultant at Metro Hospital and founder of One Skin Clinic. Factors like age, genetics, speed of weight loss and nutrition all play a role in how your skin responds.

Loose skin is more common than you think

One of the most noticeable changes is sagging or loose skin. “When the body expands, the skin stretches. Over time, collagen and elastin fibres weaken. So when weight is lost, especially quickly, the skin doesn’t always snap back immediately,” explains Dr Jha. This is most visible around the abdomen, arms, thighs and even the face.

Your face may look sharper or slightly tired

Weight loss often brings more definition, sharper cheekbones, a clearer jawline. But there’s another side. “A sudden reduction in facial fat can sometimes make the face appear hollow or slightly older,” she says. That’s why gradual weight loss tends to give more balanced, natural-looking results.

The upside: clearer and healthier skin

Not all changes are challenging. Weight loss can actually improve skin quality. Reduced inflammation, better blood circulation and improved insulin sensitivity all contribute to clearer, smoother skin. Diet plays a role too. Cutting down high glycaemic foods often means fewer breakouts and better texture overall.

Why stretch marks may look more visible

This surprises many people. Stretch marks don’t disappear with weight loss. In fact, they may look more noticeable initially as the surrounding fat reduces. The good news? Over time, they usually fade and become less prominent.

Nutrition shows up on your skin

Skin reflects how you lose weight, not just how much you lose. “If your diet includes enough protein, vitamins and minerals, your skin tends to look healthier and more radiant,” says Dr Jha. Crash dieting, on the other hand, can leave skin dry, dull and fragile.

What actually helps your skin bounce back

There’s no single fix, but a combination works best:

Strength training to support skin firmness

Proper hydration

Balanced nutrition

Consistent skincare

“Actives like retinoids and peptides can help, but internal health plays a bigger role,” she adds.

The real story

Losing 10 kg is great for your health, but expecting “perfect skin” immediately after isn’t realistic. Your skin is adapting. It needs time, support and consistency. Weight loss changes your body, and your skin is part of that journey.

Go slow, eat well, and take care of your skin both inside and out. Because in the end, it’s not just about losing weight, it’s about maintaining healthy, resilient skin along the way.

Also read: Skin cycling in summer: Does the viral trend actually work in India’s heat?