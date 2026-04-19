One SPF mistake that could be damaging your skin

New Delhi:

Sunscreen has finally become a daily habit for many. But there’s one part people still get wrong. Reapplication.

Applying SPF in the morning feels like enough, but it rarely is. And in Indian weather, that gap can quietly undo all your effort.

Why one application isn’t enough

Sunscreen doesn’t last all day. Heat, sweat, humidity, and even simple movement break down its protective layer faster than most people expect. As Vidur Kapur, skin care expert and the Director of O3+ Professional Skincare, explains, “Sunscreen begins to lose its effectiveness within a few hours, making reapplication essential.”

That means your morning routine is just the starting point, not the full solution.

It’s not just about being in the sun

A common myth is that sunscreen is only needed outdoors. But UV exposure happens during everyday activities too. Sitting near a window, commuting, or stepping out briefly all add up over time.

“UV rays affect the skin even during routine daily activities,” Kapur notes. This is why consistent reapplication matters, even if you’re not directly under the sun.

How often should you reapply

The general rule is simple. Every two to three hours. This helps maintain a steady layer of protection, especially in cities with high heat and pollution. Skipping this step leaves your skin exposed without you realising it.

The mistakes most people don’t notice

Reapplication is often done incorrectly, even when people try. Using too little product reduces effectiveness. Missing areas like the neck, ears, and hands leave parts of your skin unprotected. And then there’s the biggest reason people skip it altogether.

How to reapply without ruining your makeup

This is where most people give up. But sunscreen today comes in more flexible formats. Lightweight gels, facial mists, and powder SPFs make it easier to top up without disturbing makeup. “You don’t have to skip reapplication just because you’re wearing makeup,” Kapur says. It’s about finding what works for your routine.

Sunscreen isn’t a one-time step. It’s a habit that works only when it’s consistent. Because it’s not just about applying SPF. It’s about making sure it’s still doing its job hours later.

Also read: Skin cycling in summer: Does the viral trend actually work in India’s heat?