Skin cycling in summer: Does the viral trend actually work in India’s heat?

New Delhi:

The skincare trend that has steadily gained popularity is skin cycling. The promise of improved efficacy without causing irritation has made skin cycling the hottest topic in the skincare world today, according to dermatologists and influencers alike. However, here’s the twist.

What works in controlled routines doesn’t always translate well to Indian summers, where heat, humidity and sweat change how your skin behaves. So, does skin cycling still hold up? Or does it need a rethink?

What exactly is skin cycling?

“Skin cycling has taken the beauty world by storm, and for good reason. When done right, it is one of the most intelligent, skin-friendly routines available today,” says Dr Rinky Kapoor, Co-Founder and Director, The Esthetic Clinics.

She explains that the concept is simple: “Rotate actives strategically across a four-night cycle, exfoliation, retinoid, then two nights of recovery, allowing the skin barrier to rebuild between treatments.”

Why summer changes everything

Here’s where things get tricky.

“The golden rule is to pause and customise before copying a trend,” says Dr Rinky Kapoor.

According to her, Indian summers significantly impact skin behaviour. “High humidity means the skin is already in a state of heightened sebum production, increased sweating, and a perpetually stressed barrier.”

This is especially true for people dealing with acne, fungal issues or heat rashes.

The biggest mistake people make

Using strong actives without adjusting for weather.

“Using a potent retinoid in this environment without adequate barrier support on recovery nights can quickly tip sensitive skin into reactive territory,” she explains.

In simpler terms, what feels like a ‘routine upgrade’ can quietly become skin damage.

How to make skin cycling work in summer

The good news? You don’t have to ditch it entirely.

“Skin cycling is absolutely adaptable for Indian summers, but with a few essential tweaks,” says Dr Rinky Kapoor.

Switch to lighter hydration

Heavy moisturisers should be replaced with “light, ceramide-rich, non-comedogenic formulations that feel like water on the skin.”

Don’t skip sunscreen

“Exfoliation nights must always be followed by broad-spectrum SPF the next morning,” she stresses, warning that sun exposure can trigger hyperpigmentation.

Extend recovery time

For oily or acne-prone skin, increasing recovery nights from two to three can help the skin barrier fully reset.

The final word on trends vs your skin

Trends may look universal, but skin rarely is.

“Trends are great starting points, but a patient’s unique skin needs, shaped by climate, skin type, and lifestyle, should always have the final word,” says Dr Rinky Kapoor.

She adds that consulting a dermatologist before starting active-heavy routines, especially in summer, is essential.

Also read: UV index at 13: Why sunscreen is now a daily essential