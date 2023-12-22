Stubborn Acne Issue? Know the causes and treatment

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know the causes and treatment for stubborn acne.

For most of us, it is easy to spot the signs of breakouts. They are not the same for everybody but the general symptoms are changes in the skin, some itching, excessive shine, blocked pores etc. Most breakouts go away in a few days but if the pimple is still there for long it could be stubborn acne. Stubborn acne needs targeted and curated treatments that are a step ahead the regular spot treatments.



We pride ourselves in offering individualized treatments for stubborn acne that include a combination of medical treatments, skin care routines, and lifestyle changes to get rid of stubborn acne and keep it away for a lifetime.

The treatment begins with finding the reason behind acne. A pimple that has inflammation and does not go away in six weeks is stubborn acne.

The main cause is blockage in the pores because of makeup, dead skin cells, oil or dirt. The second main cause is the contact with acne-causing bacteria. Stubborn acne usually finds its home in the areas of the skin that are oily (this can be because of hormones medications or overexposure to the sun). This can be on the face, back, upper arms, chest etc. According to Dr Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics, the common reasons for stubborn acne are:

Unsuitable skin hygiene: Good skin care and hygiene are important to keep breakouts and acne away. A regular skin care routine is important but there are other factors too that impact the health of the skin. Everyone’s skin is different and hence the cleanser, moisturizer and serums are also different. Touching your face frequently with your hands, going to bed without washing your face, sharing makeup products or brushes not cleaning makeup products, and popping pimples, all can contribute to the worsening of stubborn acne. Sometimes makeup can also clog pores.

Hormones: Hormonal changes in the body cause overproduction of oil (sebum) in the skin. This sebum clogs the pores and leads to acne, blackheads, whiteheads or even cysts which can become painful.

Overusing products: When it comes to acne treatment, Dr Kapoor recommends that less is more even if you are looking for quick results. Overusing scrubs or topical treatments can only make the acne worse and even irritate the skin. Use one product at a time and don’t mix the products, advises the doctor. For example, if you are using salicylic acid wash then avoid using the salicylic acid pads after it, also if you are using topical acne products then keep the retinol away from your routine. It will only damage the skin. Stubborn acne treatment requires patients and use the product for the given period to give it time to work effectively.

The content of your plate: What you eat directly impacts your skin. Fried foods, excess sugar, and lack of fibre and protein in your diet can cause inflammation in the skin and even disrupt the hormone cycle leading to painful acne.

Once the cause is identified the next step is to work on the treatment. There is no one packaged treatment for stubborn acne.

Stubborn acne treatment includes the following:

Use retinol A products: The combination of topical benzoyl peroxide with prescription retinoids is the gold standard for defeating stubborn acne. This combination not only reduces the redness and inflammation but also destroys the bacteria and unclogs the pores.

Medications: Antibiotics and non-antibiotics such as isotretinoin help in killing the skin bacteria and calm the skin.

Treating the underlying cause: PCOS is a major cause of cystic acne in women. The cause is endocrine disorder which when treated correctly can reduce the acne to a great deal. These treatments include oral contraceptives and hormone therapy

Steroids: These are used when the acne is very severe. Steroids when injected into the acne nodules reduce the inflammation

Chemical peels: This is an in-office treatment, that uses special chemicals to remove the top layer of the skin and the dead skin cells. Salicylic acid, glycolic and retinoic acid peels are the most common ones.

Lifestyle changes and skin care routines:

Give the acne treatments about four weeks to work minimum

Modify your diet to include more water, and fresh veggies and avoid the acne trigger food items.

Use good cleansers on the acne-prone areas. Make sure you wash your face morning and night.

Use only oil-free and non-comedogenic makeup to reduce the chances of pore-clogging and breakouts

Avoid any coarse cleansers as they can irritate the skin and damage it

Avoid touching, picking and popping the acne as it will only lead to scarring and more skin infections.

