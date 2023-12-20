Kumkumadi to Wheat Germ Oil: 7 natural essential oils to get glowing skin during winter

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Essential oils for glowing skin during winter.

As winter chills set in, our skin longs for a little extra care to combat this season. Undoubtedly, the skin often feels dry, flaky, and rough and becomes prone to irritation. The skin is more likely to feel tighter in colder air because of the decreased level of moisture. Besides this, a lot of additional problems also occur when exposed to severe winds and indoor heat systems. Why not rely on the quality and simplicity of natural essential oils instead of complicated skincare routines?

Ganesh Kamath, co-founder, Earthraga shares the benefits of kumkumadi oil, avocado oil, argan kernel oil, wheatgerm oil, jojoba oil, and olive oil - each containing a secret to skin that glows and shines.

For your skin, almond oil is like a hug in the winter. Deeply nourishing and moisturizing, it keeps the skin from becoming dry. Almond oil has high contents of folic acid and vitamin E. This is the ideal remedy to restore skin elasticity and softness as winter's cold air contains less moisture. Kumkumadi oil, which is made from a combination of sandalwood, saffron, and other priceless herbs, has long been kept a beauty secret. Rich in antioxidants, it helps fight the dreary effects of winter, evens out skin tone, and gives you a radiance that comes from within. Argan kernel oil, sometimes called "liquid gold", is a hydration powerhouse. Enriched with essential fatty acids that work wonders for adding much-needed hydration to your skin, resulting in a luxuriously silky-smooth texture. Bid farewell to wintertime flakiness! Vitamin E, a strong antioxidant that combats free radicals and promotes the creation of collagen, can be found naturally in wheat germ oil. Incorporating a winter detox routine, it effectively repairs and revitalizes the skin, resulting in a glowing and youthful appearance. Beyond its status as an old age remedy, olive oil holds a wealth of benefits. Rich in nourishing fats and powerful antioxidants, its role goes beyond mere health maintenance and reaches into promoting overall well-being. As we enter the winter season, its remarkable hydrating properties are especially valuable in rejuvenating and nourishing the skin, resulting in a beautiful, natural radiance. Jojoba oil has remarkable benefits to be an exceptional moisturizing solution, renowned for its notable resemblance to the sebum inherently produced by the skin. In the face of winter's harsh conditions, this extraordinary oil serves as a protective shield, effectively preventing moisture depletion and ensuring the retention of skin suppleness and softness. Rich in nourishing healthy fats and vitamin E, avocado oil serves to revitalize and rejuvenate the skin, imparting a radiant and healthy complexion. The oil adds moisture to the skin and has a soothing effect.

ALSO READ: Avocado oil for flawless skin: 8 benefits and amazing ways to use it

Read More Lifestyle News