Hair Botox, Exosomes, and PRP 2.0: New-age hair fall treatments you need to know about Regenerative therapies for hair loss, such as GFC, exosomes, hair botox, and polynucleotide (Salmon DNA) therapy, are revolutionising the way we treat hair thinning, breakage, and scalp issues.

New Delhi:

Regenerative therapies for hair loss are the new trend. Hair botox is a process of injecting botox in the scalp. This helps to improve the blood supply and decrease the hormone dihydrotestosterone, responsible for hair fall and hair thinning. Exosomes are tiny messengers that activate cells to function more effectively, aiding in regeneration and growth. PRP, or platelet-rich plasma, contains growth factors that, when injected, improve blood circulation.

Are you struggling with hair fall, hair thinning, or breakage and have been suggested GFC, exosomes, or polynucleotides but are confused? You are not alone

Understanding GFC (Growth Factor Concentrate) Therapy for Hair Thinning

According to Geeta Sajid Fazalbhoy (MBBS, DPD UK, AAAM USA), Managing Director & Founder of Skin & You Clinic, Nariman Point, Mumbai, GFC, or Growth Factor Concentrate, uses your blood to extract concentrated growth factors, which are then injected into the scalp to stimulate hair follicles, boost blood circulation, and reduce inflammation. It’s completely natural and works well for hair fall and hair thinning.

How Exosomes Work for Hair Regeneration

Exosomes are lab-derived cell messengers. They’re like tiny biological signals that activate dormant hair follicles, encourage new hair growth, and improve scalp health by enhancing cell-to-cell communication.

Exosomes MNRF: Combining Microneedling and Regenerative Therapy

Exosomes: MNRF uses tiny pins with controlled radiofrequency or erbium glass 1540 nm fractional laser. Exosomes are non-nano-sized vesicles or messengers that our cells use to communicate with each other. They contain high concentrations of growth factors and participate in cell regulation and tissue repair; they trigger healthy cells to generate new cells in the area applied. They have anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, regenerative, pigmentation improvement and properties to improve blood supply.

Polynucleotide (Salmon DNA) Therapy for Scalp Health

Then there’s polynucleotide therapy, often referred to as salmon DNA. It’s a regenerative treatment that improves scalp hydration, heals inflammation, and strengthens the dermal structure around hair roots. This is ideal for those with sensitive, inflamed, or ageing scalps.

Combining Therapies for Stronger, Healthier Hair

Each of these treatments has its role—and often, we use a combination approach based on your scalp condition, pattern of hair loss, and medical history. The goal is healthier, stronger, and longer-lasting hair.

ALSO READ: Shruti Haasan reveals her secret to glossy, thick hair; a simple yet surprising traditional oil

ALSO READ: Tired of flakes? Here’s how to remove dandruff naturally at home