Shruti Haasan reveals her secret to glossy, thick hair; a simple yet surprising traditional oil Speaking about the secret of her hair health, Shruti Haasan revealed that it is an oil, and no its not coconut oil. However, she believes in oiling her hair before every wash. Read on to know about the hair oil and her haircare routine.

New Delhi:

Shruti Haasan, actor, singer, and pan-Indian star, made an appearance at the The Ranveer Show podcast wherein she revealed the secret behind her healthy, gorgeous hair. She said that it is an oil, but not just any oil.

Ranveer Allahbadia asked her about her hair, to which the actress said, "It’s sesame oil. That’s it." Sharing more about her haircare routine, she said, "his is my natural hair colour. And I use oil, only sesame. Sometimes I mix it with coconut or almond oil, depending on my mood. But sesame has done wonders for my hair."

Speaking about her routine, she revealed, "I oil my hair before every wash. Like, I don't wash my hair every day. You shouldn't wash your hair every day. So if I'm shooting, then the night before, I'll put the oil in, go to sleep, wake up, wash, and go."

Haasan adds, "This oil is my rescue. I’m telling you, it’s all about oil. Oils are everything."

Benefits of sesame oil for hair

Nourishes the Scalp: Sesame oil is rich in vitamins E, B-complex, and essential minerals like magnesium and calcium. These penetrate deep into the scalp, nourishes hair follicles and promotes healthy hair growth.

Sesame oil is rich in vitamins E, B-complex, and essential minerals like magnesium and calcium. These penetrate deep into the scalp, nourishes hair follicles and promotes healthy hair growth. Prevents Hair Fall: The antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties of sesame oil improves blood circulation in the scalp. This strengthens the hair shafts, reduces hair breakage, and minimises hair fall caused by stress, dryness, or weak roots.

The antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties of sesame oil improves blood circulation in the scalp. This strengthens the hair shafts, reduces hair breakage, and minimises hair fall caused by stress, dryness, or weak roots. Natural Conditioner: Sesame oil acts as an excellent natural conditioner. It moisturises dry and damaged hair, making it soft, smooth and manageable. Regular use prevents split ends by locking in moisture.

Sesame oil acts as an excellent natural conditioner. It moisturises dry and damaged hair, making it soft, smooth and manageable. Regular use prevents split ends by locking in moisture. Protects Against UV Rays and Pollution: Sesame oil forms a protective coating around the hair shaft, protecting it from harmful UV rays, pollution and heat damage. This sun-blocking effect prevents hair from becoming brittle due to harsh environmental conditions.

Sesame oil forms a protective coating around the hair shaft, protecting it from harmful UV rays, pollution and heat damage. This sun-blocking effect prevents hair from becoming brittle due to harsh environmental conditions. Fights Dandruff and Scalp Infections: The antibacterial, antifungal, and anti-inflammatory properties of sesame oil helps soothe an itchy, flaky scalp and combats dandruff. It also helps treat minor scalp infections and maintains a healthy scalp.

