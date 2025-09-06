Post-Onam 2025 skincare tips: How to refresh and restore glow, dermatologist explains After the colourful days of Onam, your skin deserves a reset. Dermatologist Dr Geetanjali Shetty shares gentle skincare tips to restore glow and hydration.

New Delhi:

Onam brings with it long days of colour, fragrance, and celebration. From morning flower carpets to evening gatherings, makeup often stays longer than usual. Once the festivities quieten, the skin begins to feel tired. Just as we refresh our homes after the festival winds down, the skin also benefits from a gentle reset.

In this article, Dr Geetanjali Shetty, Founder and Medical Director of REVITALIS Skin and Hair Clinic, has shared some essential skincare tips to take care of your skin post-Onam 2025.

Gentle cleansing to refresh the skin

The simplest and first step to skincare is cleansing. Opt for a soft face wash, which will clear makeup and excess oil without stripping the skin. This prepares the canvas for hydration — the real key to recovery. Think of it as offering your skin a glass of water after feasting.

Hydration tips for glowing skin after Onam

Hydrating your skin after the celebrations is essential. Dehydrated skin feels dull and tight, so switch to a nourishing moisturiser packed with hydrating ingredients. Drinking plenty of water during this time supports your skin from the inside out, flushing toxins and restoring natural suppleness.

Restorative skincare treatments to consider

If you want some extra care for your skin, bio-remodelling treatments like Profhilo are a gentle and effective choice. These work deep in the skin to hydrate and restore firmness and glow, without feeling heavy. It’s a nice, easy way to bring back your skin’s natural bounce and freshness after the busy festive season.

Importance of sunscreen post-Onam

Skincare is important even after the celebration, and sun protection is vital: using sunscreen prevents the appearance of dark spots and keeps the skin youthful and radiant.

Carrying the festive spirit into skincare

The post-Onam skincare routine mirrors this careful and thoughtful consideration. Balance is the key. The Onam skincare routine is easier and does not require additional steps. The Onam skincare routine consists of effective elements that include gentle cleansing, replenishment, and protective recovery to achieve its goals. The outcomes of these thoughtful elements are self-care that results in skin that is as glowing as the Onam festival.

