Night cream vs day cream: Do you really need both for your AM-PM skincare? Expert explains

By following a consistent AM and PM skincare routine, you can take care of your skin and address specific concerns. Remember, skincare is not a one-size-fits-all approach, so consult a skin expert and find what works best for you!

Know everything about AM and PM skincare. Image Source : Freepik
Written ByIndia TV Lifestyle Desk  Edited ByKristina Das  
When it comes to skincare, we're often told that consistency is the key. But have you ever given a thought to why your night cream seems to work wonders while you sleep? Let's discuss the differences between PM and AM skincare and explore the benefits of nighttime skincare.

Dr Viral Desai, a board-certified specialist in cosmetic plastic and hair transplant surgery and Medical Director – DHI India, has explained everything about PM vs. AM skincare.

Morning Skincare: The AM routine

  • Cleanse: Wash face using a gentle cleanser.
  • Moisturise: Apply a lightweight moisturiser to hydrate your skin.
  • Protect: Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with at least SPF 30; ideally SPF 50.

Nighttime Skincare: Repair and Rejuvenate with the PM routine

  • Cleanse: Remove dirt, makeup, and impurities from the day.
  • Treat: Apply products with active ingredients like retinol, peptides, or exfoliants.
  • Moisturise: Use a nourishing moisturiser to hydrate and repair your skin.

Why Night Cream is a Game-Changer?

Night creams are often more concentrated and potent than daytime moisturisers and consist of ingredients like:

  • Retinol: Stimulates collagen production and cell turnover, resulting in skin rejuvenation
  • Peptides: Helps reduce fine lines and wrinkles and protects the skin barrier
  • Antioxidants: Protect skin from environmental stressors

Tips For Maximising the Effect Of Your Night Cream

  • Apply it consistently: Make it a part of your daily routine
  • Use the right amount: Apply an optimal amount to ensure absorption without wastage of product
  • Combine with other products: Layer with serums or moisturisers for enhanced benefits

Conclusion

Your night cream is not supposed to be just a moisturiser – it's a powerful tool for transforming your skin when used consistently. It is crucial to understand the science behind nighttime skincare and using the right products to wake up to radiant and healthy-looking skin. 

