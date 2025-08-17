Should you trust the trend? A doctor’s take on IV drips for skin IV drips for skin are the latest beauty trend, promising hydration, detox, and a healthy glow. Discover the benefits, risks, and expert advice before trying this treatment.

IV drips for skin brightening, detox, and hydration have become a buzzword in the beauty and wellness space. From celebrity endorsements to influencer reels, they’ve been hailed as the latest “quick fix” to glowing skin. However, is this a fad or a sustainable trend?

Dr. Falguni Shah is a leading dermatologist and the founder of Radiance Skin Clinic. With years of clinical expertise in skin health, anti-ageing treatments, and advanced dermatology, she has been at the forefront of educating patients about safe and evidence-based skincare practices. Here's what Dr. Falguni has to say:

IV drips for skin: Why are they trending?

Walk into a wellness clinic today, and you are likely to spot someone comfortably seated with an IV line running nutrients directly into their bloodstream. Skin IV drips, once limited to medical recovery, have now become a popular beauty trend, with promises of brighter, more hydrated, and youthful-looking skin. Celebrity endorsements and social media reels have only fuelled their popularity, making them appear like the new “shortcut” to glowing skin. Dr. Falguni shared, "But as a dermatologist, I urge people to pause and ask—just because something is trending, does it make it safe?"

What are IV drips, and how do they work?

Let’s start with the basics. Intravenous (IV) therapies involve delivering nutrients directly into the bloodstream. When done correctly, under medical supervision, they can support skin health, aid recovery, and even improve energy levels. One of the most talked-about ingredients in skin IV drips is glutathione—a powerful antioxidant known for detoxifying the body and reducing oxidative stress. When glutathione works well, it can leave the skin looking brighter and healthier—not necessarily “fairer,” but with a noticeable inner glow.

Why IV drips are not one-size-fits-all

However, IV drips are not one-size-fits-all. What works for someone else might not work for you. Your skin type, lifestyle, underlying health conditions, and even stress levels all play a role in how your body reacts. That’s why it’s critical these therapies are customised and administered in a controlled clinical setting by a qualified medical professional.

The dangers of unregulated IV drips

What’s especially concerning is the rising trend of people purchasing IV drips online—through platforms like Flipkart or Amazon—and getting them administered at home by ward boys or untrained personnel. This is deeply unsafe. The quality of the ingredients, sterility of the equipment, and even the speed at which the drip is administered can have serious health implications if not handled correctly.

Glutathione: Not a miracle solution

Glutathione, for instance, is not a miracle solution that should be taken in large doses or frequently without guidance. More is not always better. In fact, overuse can disrupt your body’s natural balance and lead to side effects. IV drips should never be taken casually or in beauty salons. These are medical-grade treatments, not lifestyle accessories.

Final word: Safety first

If you’re considering IV skin therapy, consult a dermatologist first. Get your blood work done, discuss your goals, and let a professional determine if and what kind of drip is appropriate. In skincare, as in health, safety, and science, should always come before trends.