Vastu Tips: Use these Salt tricks to keep diseases away from your home

Vastu Tips and Tricks using Salt: Acharya Indu Prakash has been throwing light on the beneficial use of salt in the house in order to maintain a positive flow of energy. After revealing how salt is useful for keeping the tensions away in the husband-wife relationship and how to use salt to bring prosperity in the house, Acharya Indu Prakash will tell you how you can use salt to keep all the deadly diseases away from your house.

Change in weather is the most common reason that people fall prey to deadly diseases. Monsoon are especially harmful as they is contaminated water everywhere which makes people fall sick easily. If anyone is ill at your home, salt can be used to treat him/her instantly. Acharaya Indu Prakash is here to tell you how salt can be used to improve the health of the patient. If a member of your household has been ill for a long time, then take some rock salt in a bowl and keep it at the sick person’s bedside.

But it is important to note one thing here that the head of the sick person should be towards the east. Also, only rock salt or black salt should be used in the patient's food. By doing this vastu tip, the health of the sick person will soon improve, and he/she will be fine soon

