Vastu Tips: See benefits of sleeping in East direction

Vastu Tips: See the benefits of sleeping in East direction

Sleeping Directions according to Vastu: Vastu shastra can tell a lot of about one’s life. Not only this, the tips and tricks that vastu shastra gives can really prove beneficial in our daily life. We have previously discussed the advantages and disadvantages of sleeping with your head in the South and North direction and today we will tell you in which direction it is beneficial for you to sleep. Sleep helps relax your body and also relieve stress. We will further talk about sleeping with our heads in the east and west direction.

According to Vastu Shastra, sleeping in the east direction is good, while sleeping in the west direction can be harmful which includes sleeping with your feet on the east side. Moreover, your head should be placed in the east direction as it increases memory, concentration, good health and spirituality in a person. While sleeping in the west direction can have the opposite effect. So, sleeping in the west direction is not considered right.

