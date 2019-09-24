Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vastu Tips: Keeping vault in North direction brings increased profits

According to Vastu Shastra, the vault aka Tijori is very special for everyone. So, it is important to place it according to the Vastu Shastra to bring increased money. One should always be very careful while placing the vault at your home because its direction plays an important role in assessing what goes inside. Many times it happens that you earn good amount of money, but still there is nothing in your secret chest. To avoid this from happening, it is very important to keep the vault in the right direction.

Acharya Indu Prakash suggests keeping the locker either facing the south side of the wall so that its mouth is open in the north or in the west direction so that it will open in the east. According to the scriptures, Kubera, the lord of the north direction and Indra Dev in the east are considered to be of great supremacy. The opening of the chest in both these directions will increase the money and there will also be a happy atmosphere in the family. But keep in mind that the vault should never face south. This direction is the direction of Yama and opening the mouth of the chest in this direction means to call troubles.

Related stories:

Vastu Tips: Use more than three types of woods to build your house

Vastu Tips: Storeroom of your house should be in Southwest direction, here’s why

Vastu Tips: Kids study room should be in Southwest direction, here’s why