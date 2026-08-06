Lok Sabha passes bill paving way for UPI charges: What the new law means for users, merchants and banks

Highlights Nirmala Sitharaman moved the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

The government's approach aims to levy small charge on digital payment services.

The bill was passed through voice vote in the Lok Sabha.

New Delhi:

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed a key amendment to the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, empowering the Central government to allow banks and payment service providers to levy charges on Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions and other notified digital payment modes. While the amendment does not immediately impose charges, it removes the legal barrier that prevented banks from collecting Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on such transactions.

The Lok Sabha passed the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 through a voice vote. The bill was approved without discussion amid disruptions in the House after proceedings resumed at 2 pm following an earlier adjournment. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman moved the legislation, which seeks to amend the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, the Income Tax Act, 2025, and the Finance Act, 2026.

What changes under the new law?

The amendment replaces the existing provision under Section 10A of the Payment and Settlement Systems Act. The bill states: "In the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, in Section 10A, for the words, figures and letters 'the electronic modes of payment prescribed under section 269SU of the Income-tax Act, 1961', the words 'one or more electronic modes of payment as the central government may, by notification, specify' shall be substituted with effect from the date of publication of this Act in the Official Gazette." In simple terms, the amendment gives the Central government the legal authority to decide which electronic payment methods may attract charges through future notifications.

The passage of the bill does not automatically introduce charges on UPI transactions. Instead, it empowers the government to permit banks and payment service providers to levy charges in the future through a separate notification. Until such a notification is issued, UPI transactions will continue under the existing framework.

Why is the amendment significant?

Section 10A of the Payment and Settlement Systems Act currently prohibits banks and payment system providers from imposing any direct or indirect charges on electronic payment modes covered under Section 269SU of the Income Tax Act. Section 269SU requires businesses with an annual turnover of more than Rs 50 crore to provide customers with specified digital payment options, including BHIM-UPI QR codes and RuPay debit cards. Because of this legal provision, banks and payment service providers have so far been unable to levy Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) on notified electronic payment modes. The amendment removes this legal restriction, allowing the government greater flexibility to frame future policy.

Govt seeks sustainable digital payments ecosystem

The government's approach is aimed at creating a sustainable revenue model for banks, payment service providers (PSPs) and companies that build and maintain India's digital payments infrastructure. Officials believe a modest charge on certain digital payment services could help support long-term investment in payment infrastructure while ensuring uninterrupted growth of India's rapidly expanding digital payments ecosystem.

What is Merchant Discount Rate (MDR)?

Merchant Discount Rate (MDR) is a fee paid by merchants to banks or payment service providers for processing digital payment transactions. Currently, merchants generally pay MDR on payments made through credit cards and several other payment instruments. However, UPI transactions have remained free of MDR, making them one of the most popular digital payment options in India. Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) transactions already involve service charges in certain cases.

Someone has to bear the cost: RBI Governor

Speaking on the issue a day before the Bill was passed, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said it was premature to speculate on the introduction of MDR for digital payments. "Investment in public infrastructure such as payments is necessary. The choices before us are simple. Either the general public pays for it through taxes, or we levy the Merchant Discount Rate under the 'user pays' model," he said.

Malhotra added that the government has now brought forward the amendment and stressed that the costs of maintaining and strengthening payment infrastructure have to be borne by someone. "We all want this public infrastructure to become stronger and more efficient. That continues to be our focus. Let us wait and watch how the situation develops," he said.

Explaining the 'user pays' principle, the RBI Governor said the merchant or person using the service bears the charge through MDR. However, if there is no MDR, the cost is ultimately borne by taxpayers through government expenditure. "What is important is that we continue investing and continue finding the appropriate funding mechanism, whether through MDR or any other route. Let us wait and see how the situation evolves," he added.

UPI has witnessed explosive growth in India

The issue of imposing MDR on UPI has remained contentious for years. Banks and payment industry stakeholders have consistently argued that they require a sustainable revenue stream to maintain and upgrade payment infrastructure. At the same time, successive governments have promoted zero-cost digital payments to accelerate financial inclusion and reduce dependence on cash. Industry observers have suggested that if MDR is introduced in the future, it may apply only to high-value merchant transactions, while person-to-person (P2P) UPI transfers are likely to remain free. However, no such proposal has been officially notified so far.

(With inputs from PTI)

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