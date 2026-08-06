Govt crackdown on AI deepfake: What are the new rules for social media platforms and AI content?

New Delhi:

To ensure an open, safe, trusted and accountable cyberspace for users, the Central government has strengthened the regulatory framework to prevent Artificial Intelligence (AI)-generated content, introducing tougher rules to curb the spread of deepfakes, including AI-generated audio, video and text.

3-hour takedown of illegal content

Under the revised Information Technology (IT) rules, AI-generated content must now carry clear labels and traceable metadata to help users identify manipulated or synthetic material.

The government has reduced the timeline for removing illegal content following a court order or government direction from 36 hours to 3 hours.

The revised framework also shortens the grievance redressal timeline. Complaints involving sensitive issues such as nudity, impersonation and other harmful AI-generated content must now be addressed within two hours, compared with the earlier 24-hour deadline.

Social media platforms will be required to adopt automated technical measures to detect, flag and prevent the spread of deepfakes and other forms of illegal AI-generated content.

The government has warned that platforms failing to comply with the new rules could lose the "safe harbour" protection available under the Information Technology Act.

Govt amends IT Rules, 2021

Earlier, on February 10, 2026, the Government strengthened the regulatory framework by amending the IT Rules, 2021, to address harms arising from synthetically generated information (SGI), including deepfakes and AI-generated content. The government passed a new rule where social media platforms need to clearly mark any content made or altered by AI. It is not just about tagging on the AI label, but every social media platform will have to add visible tags and metadata so that anyone can spot AI-generated stuff at a glance. This comes as part of a bigger update to digital laws, and it is meant to help people to differentiate between fake and real content – images, videos, voice notes – as the difference is certainly unbeatable.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has put together these new draft amendments for the Information Technology Rules, 2021. The rules do not just target labels, but they further push platforms to use automated tools that catch and block illegal, sexually exploitative or misleading AI content before it gets viral or spreads to the masses.

The government has adopted a balanced and pragmatic approach to AI governance. The India AI Governance Guidelines, released on November 5, 2025, provide a risk-based and proportionate framework for the safe, trusted and responsible development and deployment of AI.

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