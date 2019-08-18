Vastu Tips: Keep these electrical items in right place to maintain good health

Vastu Tips: Vastu Shastra plays an important role in maintaining good flow of positive energy in our home and workspace. If vastu tips are kept in mind before creating spaces for ourselves, it can benefit in personal and professional gains. Today in Vastu Shastra special, Acharya Indu Prakash is her to give you information about some Vastu Dosh associated with the North-East direction. Earlier we have told you that building a store house in North-East direction of your house is not considered beneficial. Taking this discussion forward today, we will discuss some more important things related to this direction. Electronic, i.e any electrical accessories or heat-generating equipment should never be placed in the northeast direction.

According to Vastu Shastra, it has a special effect on the relationship of father and son. If you keep any electronic item in the North East direction, then the son does not obey the father and insults him frequently. Apart from this, the design of your house or plot also affects the father-son relationship about which Acharya Indu Prakash will reveal important details in the discussion tomorrow.

Vastu Tips For Home: Never put Tulsi plant in this direction in your abode

Vastu Tips for Kids’ Bedroom: Most effective Vastu suggestions for your child’s success