Thursday, October 31, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Astrology
  5. Vastu Tips: Hotel’s waiting room or lobby should be in North direction. Here’s why

Vastu Tips: Hotel’s waiting room or lobby should be in North direction. Here’s why

Read In Hindi

Just like our homes, Vastu plays an important role when one plans to build a hotel. Know in which direction one should build lobby, waiting rooms as well as the conference hall.

India TV Lifestyle Desk India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 31, 2019 7:19 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : INSTAGRAM

Vastu Tips: Hotel’s waiting room or lobby should be in North direction

Just like our homes, Vastu plays an important role when one plans to build a hotel. From the entrance to the room,s everything should be aligned according to Vastu Shastra in order to maintain good vibes and harmony. Acharya Indu Prakash is here to throw light on the direction which is most suitable for building waiting rooms or lobby in a hotel.

About the waiting room or lobby of the hotel and the conference hall, one must keep in mind that a large space should be left inside the hotel to create a pace where many people can come together. North or East direction is considered the most suitable for building a lobby or the waiting area.

On the other hand, it is good to choose north, east and northeast angles for the conference hall.

 

 

Also read:

Vastu Tips: Grains for daily use should be stored in aerial angle, know why

Vastu Tips: Main entrance of hotel should be constructed in North East direction. Know why

Vastu Tips: Always choose rectangular or square shaped land for hotels or restaurants. Know why​

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Horoscope 2019

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryDrinking coffee improves sports performance: Study Next Story  