Vastu Tips: Building windows in North direction of the house is termed lucky. Know why

Vastu Tips: Build windows in North direction of the house

Acharya Indu Prakash is here to enlighten you about the vastu dosh that can happen if the windows in your house are not constructed in the right direction. Yesterday in Vastu Shastra, it was told that why windows should be made in east direction and today we will talk about why windows should be made in the north direction, or what happens if windows are made in this direction? North direction is also considered as positive energy direction. The north direction is called the direction of Kubera, the god of wealth.

By constructing windows towards this direction, the grace of God Kubera remains on your house, office, building and there is no shortage of money. Therefore, it is good to build windows in the north direction and these windows must be opened every day for a while. Tomorrow, Acharya Indu Prakash will talk about creating windows in the south direction an d how does it affect the household and the family.

