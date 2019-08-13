Vastu Tips: Buying wooden furniture on these days can bring financial loss

Vastu Tips for Buying Furniture: Furniture has a special contribution to enhancing the beauty of the house. But many times, due to our mistakes and carelessness, furniture becomes the cause of Vaastu Dosh. Therefore, Vastu Shastra should always be kept in mind while buying furniture or decorating it in the house. Acharya Indu Prakash is here to tell you which day is the most auspicious to buy wooden furniture and which days should be ignored for doing anything related to furniture.

Tuesdays, Saturdays and Amavasya are not considered auspicious to buy furniture. Acharya Indu Prakash suggest that you should not buy furniture or any wooden items on these three days.

Correct direction for keeping furniture

If you want to start any wooden work at home or office, then keep in mind that it is considered good to start from the south or west direction and finish in the north or east direction for the woodwork. At the same time, it is better to use steel furniture instead of wood for office. Also, while making wooden furniture, keep in mind that the sides of the furniture are rounded and not pointed. Pointed edges leave a negative impact in the house. At the same time, if you want to polish your wooden furniture, use light colored polish instead of dark color.

