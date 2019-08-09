Vastu Tips: Broom can help you bring prosperity, know how

Broom can help you bring prosperity, know how

In the last episode, Acharya Indu Prakash told you where to keep the broom in the house. According to vastu shastra, broom should not be kept in open. Keeping the broom in the standing position is also considered inauspicious. Broom should always lie on the ground, as per vastu.

Today, know about the timings to broom your house. Maintaining cleanliness of our surroundings is a good habit and there's no particular time assigned for it. However, as per vastu shastra, one cannot broom a house as per own convenience. Sweeping one's house with broom at odd times can bring negativity.

You can sweep anytime during day, however, using broom after sunset is considered inappropriate. Vastu shastra says that sweeping after sunset can drive away prosperity and wealth. However, if circumstances arise and you have to sweep after sunset, then here's what needs to be done. In such a situation, don't throw the dust outside but put it in the dustbin placed inside the house. Throwing dust post-sunset is believed to disappoint Goddess Lakshmi.

