'White supremacist Neo Nazi' US teenager arrested over mass shooting plot at Hindu temple in Illinois

A 19-year-old US teenager who identifies as a "sociopathic white supremacist neo Nazi" has been arrested in Chicago for allegedly plotting a mass shooting at a Hindu temple in Aurora city of Illinois, with the police recovering a cache of arms and ammunition and several items with racial slurs and depictions of Nazism.

Alexandros Paporakis, a Taco Bell cashier from Palatine, Illinois, faces felony charges of making a terrorist threat and unlawfully possessing weapons. Investigators allege he may have planned to target the Sri Venkateswara Temple, the largest Hindu place of worship in Aurora, although the exact intended location remains under investigation.

It was not immediately clear whether Paporakis had legal representation.

How the temple attack plot came to light

According to prosecutors from the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office, Paporakis’ co-workers alerted authorities after receiving disturbing digital communications, including a document outlining an alleged mass shooting plan and photographs of tactical gear, the Associated Press reported.

The co-workers told police that Paporakis openly identified as a white supremacist at work and had said he could not wait to kill Indian people, prosecutors alleged.

Suspect planned shooting on Sunday calling it a 'special day'

The Mount Prospect and Palatine police departments coordinated to locate and arrest Paporakis as he was leaving his home on Sunday afternoon. Detectives believe he may have been preparing to carry out an attack that day.

According to police, Paporakis had allegedly told his Taco Bell co-workers that Sunday was going to be “a special day.” Prosecutors further alleged that he called one co-worker earlier that day, saying his gun had jammed and that he had left “super fast” without being seen.

Manifesto outlined plot to attack India, Jewish, Afro-American communities

Prosecutors allege that Paporakis sent a co-worker an eight-page document titled “Why I fought: A.K.A. (Aurora Shooter’s Manifesto).” According to a court document obtained by The Associated Press, the document described Indian, Jewish and African American people as “subhumans” and outlined an alleged plot to kill as many of them as possible.

In the manifesto, Paporakis allegedly described himself as “a sociopathic white supremacist Neo Nazi filled with hatred, fantasizing about mass murder nearly every day.”

Weapons, Nazi symbols recovered

During a search of Paporakis’ home, detectives recovered an AR-style rifle without a serial number, loaded magazines and ammunition, according to police and prosecutors.

Investigators also allegedly found a gas canister labelled with a slur targeting South Asians, along with several items depicting Nazi symbolism.

“The seriousness of this alleged threat cannot be overstated,” Palatine Police Chief William Nord said, adding that protecting places of worship remains a law enforcement priority.

A judge ruled Wednesday that Paporakis would remain in jail pending trial. He is scheduled to appear in court again on October 30.

With inputs from AP

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