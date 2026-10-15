Home Secretary tenders 'unconditional' apology to SC over non-compliance with October 9 restrictions in Delhi

The Centre has apologised to the Supreme Court over non-compliance with its October 9 order on restrictions imposed in Delhi ahead of protest by Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) seeking resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged discrepancies in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The "unconditional and unqualified" apology was submitted by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, who said the October 9 order was aimed at maintaining public order in the national capital that witnessed an unrest during CJP's 'Chalo Sansad' march on July 20.

Under the order, the Centre proposed closing 57 metro stations, imposing traffic curbs and suspending internet in affected areas. However, the Supreme Court directed the government to left a complete prohibition on certain services and ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the Delhiites.

Centre's clarification to top court

In his response to the apex court, Mohan said a one-day cellular internet suspension was sought by Delhi Police due to the situation in the national capital, adding the request was processed only in accordance with the law. The restrictions were only on cellular internet services and there was on curbs on broadband and WiFi connections.

Further, Mohan told the top court that the curbs were in effect within a four-kilometre radius of the Raisina Hill from 10 pm on October 9 to 10 pm on October 10.

In his reply, Mohan has urged the Supreme Court to drop the contempt proceedings against him. Also, he requested the court to revise its October 11 order to allow internet shutdowns when deemed necessary, provided the suspensions comply with statutory safeguards.

Supreme Court hearing today

The Supreme Court will on Thursday hear a plea filed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and several other opposition leaders over alleged discrepancies in the nationwide SIR drive. A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi will hear the plea.

In the plea, the opposition leaders have sought the constitution of an independent committee headed by a retired apex court judge and assisted by technical experts and other citizens of eminence, to conduct within a fixed time an independent audit of deletions and modifications made during SIR.

"Issue an interim direction suspending the ongoing Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls across the states, pending consideration and adjudication of the issues raised in the present petition, in the interests of protecting the rights of eligible electors and preserving the integrity of the electoral process," the plea stated.

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