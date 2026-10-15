Ankita Bhandari's parents detained during protest at India Gate, released later; Congress slams government

The parents of 19-year-old Ankita Bhandari, who was murdered in 2022 in Uttarakhand, were briefly detained on early Thursday morning before being released following their protest at the India Gate, the Delhi Police said.

Ankita's parents, who had been protesting at the iconic site against the appointment of new Sikkim Governor, were detained around 4 am but were released around 5 am, according to the Delhi Police. They demand that the newly appointed Sikkim Governor's appointment must be put on hold till the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) completes its investigation.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Ankita's mother said they will launch a hunger strike from home if they are not permitted to continue their agitation at the India Gate.

"If the appointment is not revoked, the people across the entire country will take to the streets, and the government will be held responsible," her father said.

Ankita was a receptionist at the Vanantra Resort in Rishikesh. She was murdered on September 18, 2022, and her body was recovered from the Chilla canal on September 22. Till now, resort owner Pulkit Arya, the son of former BJP leader Vinod Arya, and two others have been convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment.

Congress backs Ankita's parents, targets govt

The Congress party has came out in support of Ankita's parents and targeted the government over the appointment of Sikkim's new Governor. Several of its leaders protested at the site and alleged that the Delhi Police personnel "dragged the young women away from here".

On Wednesday, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also met Ankita's parents and demanded justice for them.

"Where rapists and murderers are welcomed with garlands and criminals are honoured with the power of authority - no hope can be expected from such a misogynistic BJP either," Rahul said in Hindi in a post on X.

"Today, Ankita's parents, carrying the plea for justice for their daughter, are sitting at India Gate, miles away from their home. I and the Congress Party stand with them - in their grief as well as in this fight for justice," he added.

ALSO READ:

Ankita Bhandari murder case: Suresh Rathore, ex-BJP MLA, questioned for 6 hrs by SIT amid fresh allegations