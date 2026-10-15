15 October, 2026 Stock Market Updates: Sensex gains 183 points, Nifty near 22,700, TCS jumps over 2%

Indian equity benchmark indices, the Sensex and Nifty, started the session in green despite weak global cues as the Indian rupee extended its winning streak. The 30-share BSE Sensex gained 183.91 points, or 0.25 per cent, to start the session at 72,965.80, while the Nifty added 48.60 points to open at 22,671.30. In the last trading session, the Sensex closed at 72,781.89 and the Nifty 50 at 22,622.70. However, the broader indices traded in the red in the opening session. While the BSE Midcap Select Index shed 3.16 points, the BSE Smallcap Select Index shed 17.31 points or 0.19 per cent, to trade in the red at 8,995.66.

From the Sensex pack, TCS, M&M, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra and Reliance were the gainers, with TCS leading the pack by gaining 2.26 per cent in the early trade. Meanwhile, Sun Pharma, Power Grid, Bajaj Finance, Indigo, and NTPC were among the losers, with Sun Pharma falling 1.08 per cent.

In early trade, market breadth was negative, with 1,188 stocks declining against 1,106 stocks advancing on the NSE. 182 stocks remained unchanged.

What did Gift Nifty indicate?

Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50, indicated a negative start today, opening down 97.5 points to 22,525, compared to the previous close of 22,622.50. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained sellers on Wednesday and offloaded equities worth Rs 1,857.44 crore on October 14, 2026. However, Domestic Institutional Investors (DIIs) remained buyers, buying equities worth Rs 2,670.44 crore.

"Overall market bias remains cautious with a slight positive opening indication, supported by Gift Nifty’s gains, though lingering global uncertainties and recent profit booking may limit the upside. Rising volatility and continued FII selling warrant attention, while DII buying offers some cushion. Market direction may remain uneven, with investors focusing on earnings announcements, crude oil movements and the strength of buying interest across sectors," said Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking Private Limited.

Asian Markets Today

Asian shares tumbled after US stocks fell to their worst day since July, following the latest signal that inflation is worsening. Japan's Nikkei 225 was down 3,478.29 points, or 5.13 per cent, to 64,266 at the time of writing. Similarly, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 367.17 points or 1.51 per cent. South Korea's Kospi tumbled 481.69 points or 8.72 per cent. Shanghai's SSE Composite index fell 74.58 points, or 1.98 per cent.

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(This article is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment, financial, or other advice.)