Horoscope, Astrology September 3, 2019 (Bhavishyavani): From Leo, Virgo to Libra, here’s how your day will go

Horoscope, Astrology September 3, 2019 (Bhavishyavani)

Tuesday (September 3) is an auspicious day when it comes to astrology as it the fifth day of the Bhadrapada Shukla Paksha (भाद्रपद शुक्ल पक्ष). Along with it, Tuesday brings many shubh muhurats including Swati Nakshatra which will remain till 4:53 am, Brahma Yoga which will last till 10:59 pm at night and many more. According to Acharya Indu Prakash, this day will bring good fortune for all the sun signs and will shower people with good luck. Let’s have a look at how your day will go according to your rashi/ horoscope.

Aries

Today will be a great day for you. The office environment will remain pleasant which will keep your mind at work. Today you will try to complete the work with full passion, and you will also get success in it. You may get some new opportunities for promotion today, and you should not let them go away easily. Today you can get in touch with some new people. If you own business, there will be stability in growth. Acharya Indu Prakash suggests that you recite Hanuman Chalisa so that you get more profitable opportunities.

Taurus

Tuesday will turn out of be favorable for you. You can get some good news. If you do business, then meeting influential people will prove beneficial and it will open the way for your progress. You will get full support from others in the field of job. Seniors will be impressed by your work and will be happy with you. This will increase your rank in the workplace and the cooperation of high officials will be with you. You will get full support of your life partner as well today. There will be prosperity in the family and you will get blessings of elders. By lighting a lamp of ghee in the temple, you will get support in life.

Gemini

Today your day will be better than before. You can get some good news in your field. The matter of money that has been stuck for a long time can be solved today with the help of some close people. The work that has been hanging for a while can also be completed today. On the other hand, if you talk about marital relations, today the relationship with your spouse will be strong. A plan to go to a party by evening can also be made where you will meet some new people and make new friendships. Acharya Indu Prakash suggests to apply saffron tilak on the forehead. It will prove beneficial in attaining money.

Cancer

Today will be a busy day for you. Today you will find it difficult to reach any conclusion. Take care in money related matters, your money may get stuck somewhere. You will also be troubled by rising expenses. On the other hand, married people can plan to travel somewhere with their spouse today, which will strengthen their relationship and make them feel fresh. Today every task will take more work than anticipated, which will make you feel tired. Worship Lakshmi ji, your financial condition will be good.

Leo

Today, there may be some hindrance in your work. You can visit an old friend at his house. Be careful in financial matters, money can be manipulated. Before lending or borrowing any money, consider it well and only then take a decision. You can try to improve relationships today. For those people who are associated with sales marketing, this day will be a good day. You can get many golden opportunities for advancement today. Offer Durva to Lord Ganesha, your troubles will be over.

Virgo

Today will be beneficial for you. Health will be better. Today will be a favorable day for those who are associated with the service sector. You may have to take up new responsibilities related to the family, which you will also handle well. You will get support from friends. You can get a new project in the office, which you will do well. The economic situation will remain strong. Any wish of your mind can be fulfilled today. Marital relations will also remain good. Take the blessings of parents, relationships with friends will improve.

Libra

Today will be a good day for you. Excessive expenditure may be incurred on household amenities. Wherever you go today, you will be the center of attraction among people. There is a need to spend time with spouse, otherwise the distance in the relationship may increase. You should ignore those who oppose you. You can meet an old friend today, which will make the day memorable. Take blessings by touching the feet of the Brahmin, your problems will be overcome.

Scorpio

Today will be a great day for you. People of this sun sign who are associated with the field of business, they can get sudden profits. Today, you can get a call for a new job. You can be called for an interview with your favorite company as well. Today is also a great day for writers. Today, you will start writing on a new topic. Offer Bundi ladoos to Hanuman ji, you will get success in the interview.

Sagittarius

Today will be a great day for you. You will keep yourself busy in household chores and will complete long stalled work on time. Students with Sagittarius sun sign will have a favorable day today. On the other hand, seniors will eb impressed with you at the workplace. Seniors will expect a lot more from you and you will also live up to those expectations. Today, you will get some good advice in the matters of investment. There will be contacts with new people in the business which will prove beneficial for you. This will give you opportunities to move forward. Keep water for sparrows in an earthen pot outside the house, all will be well with you.

Capricorn

Today will be a mixed day for you. Some new ways of earning money can come in your mind. Your performance can be good in the office. If a friend is praising you today, you should be careful, there may be a conspiracy behind this. You may feel a little lethargic. You should avoid relying on what is heard somewhere. Your health will remain fluctuating. Spend some time in the temple, your health will be better.

Aquarius

Today will be a good day for you. You will suddenly get money from new sources, which will make your day happy. There will be talks on matters related to a new partnership. Today is a good day to meet money related targets. You will easily understand the needs of others. The ongoing dispute with friends will be resolved today, after which, this evening you will make a plan to hang out with friends. Your work will be completed easily. Feed millet to sparrows, success will kiss your footsteps.

Pisces

Today is going to be a memorable day for you. You will do everything possible to help others. You may get lucky. You should try to contact people who are important to you. Today students of this zodiac will feel like studying. Before taking any major decision in starting any new work, it would be good to seek the opinion of the parents. Today will be beneficial for the people associated with marketing. Take the blessings of your Guru, you will get success in all work.

