Two BSc nursing students killed after being hit by Vande Bharat train near Bengaluru The incident took place around 2:35 pm at Chikkabanavara railway station. Police said the two students were reportedly attempting to cross the railway tracks when the speeding Vande Bharat Express approached.

Bengaluru:

Two BSc Nursing students were killed after they were allegedly run over by a Vande Bharat Express train on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Sunday afternoon, police said. The deceased have been identified as Sterlin Eliza Shaji (19) and Justin Joseph (20). They were pursuing nursing at a private institute in Bengaluru and were residing in a nearby paying guest accommodation. Bother of them were natives of Kerala

How did the investigation occur?

According to the preliminary investigation by Bengaluru Rural Railway Police, the incident took place around 2:35 pm at Chikkabanavara railway station. Police said the two students were reportedly attempting to cross the railway tracks when the speeding Vande Bharat Express approached.

Both victims died on the spot. Their bodies were discovered in a severely mutilated condition on the tracks, officials said. Senior officials stated that CCTV footage from the station area is being examined to ascertain whether the incident was an accident or if there is any indication of suicide. An Unnatural Death Report (UDR) has been registered at the Bengaluru Rural Railway Police Station, and further investigation is ongoing.

