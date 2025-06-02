Karnataka: Man killed with machete inside bakery, CCTV captures chilling crime Police suspect that the motive behind the crime was rooted in an old enmity and a longstanding property dispute.

Koppal:

A 35-year-old man was brutally hacked to death inside a bakery shop over an alleged property dispute in Koppal district of Karnataka, said police. The incident took place on May 31 in broad daylight in Tavaragera town of Kushtagi taluk and was captured on camera.

The victim, identified as Channappa Hussainappa Narinal, was attacked with a deadly weapon, allegedly a machete, by miscreants.

Crime caught on camera

The brutal attack was caught on the bakery's CCTV camera, and the disturbing footage has now gone viral.

In the video, the victim can be seen screaming and rushing into the bakery in a desperate attempt to escape his attackers. At least two assailants armed with machetes relentlessly chased him, while another struck him on the head with a wooden log.

Despite suffering visible cut wounds on his bare body, the victim tried to flee by running through the bakery. However, he was ultimately cornered and fatally stabbed just outside the bakery.

Seven people arrested

Police have registered a case against ten individuals following a complaint filed by the deceased's family. So far, seven of the accused have been arrested.

Initial investigations suggest that the incident may have stemmed from an old rivalry and a property dispute. Senior officials, including the DSP of Gangavathi and the CPI of Tavaragera, visited the crime scene to evaluate the situation. Further investigation is currently ongoing.

