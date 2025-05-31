Karnataka govt issues advisory amid rising COVID-19 cases: Symptomatic children advised to stay home Karnataka has advised parents to keep symptomatic children home from school amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, urging strict adherence to preventive measures.

Bengaluru:

In response to a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases across India, the Karnataka government has issued a fresh advisory to schools, urging parents not to send children displaying symptoms such as fever, cough, or cold to school. The advisory, released by the Health and Family Welfare Department, aims to contain the spread of infections in educational institutions and safeguard students' health.

Children with symptoms should stay home

The circular emphasises that students with flu-like symptoms must remain at home and seek appropriate medical care before returning to school. The directive was issued following a COVID-19 situation review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on May 26.

“If fever, cough, cold, or other symptoms are observed in school children, parents must refrain from sending them to school. Medical guidance should be followed, and students should resume attendance only after complete recovery,” the government advised.

Strict compliance with Covid-appropriate behaviour

The advisory also reinforces the importance of maintaining COVID-19 appropriate behaviour (CAB) in schools. This includes practices like regular hand washing, using hand sanitizers, wearing masks when needed, and maintaining proper respiratory hygiene.

“All government and private schools have been instructed to ensure strict adherence to preventive measures,” the Health Department said, underlining the need to maintain vigilance as the academic year progresses.

COVID-19 situation in Karnataka and across India

As of the latest update, Karnataka has recorded over 230 active COVID-19 cases. Health officials continue to monitor the situation closely, although the majority of infections are being reported with mild symptoms.

Nationally, India is witnessing a gradual increase in COVID-19 cases. Data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare indicates that active cases have risen sharply, with several states — including Kerala, Maharashtra, and Delhi — reporting the highest numbers.

Mild symptoms, no cause for panic

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the current variants in circulation resemble the Omicron sub-lineages and are primarily resulting in mild upper respiratory symptoms. Health authorities have reiterated that while vigilance is essential, there is no cause for panic at this stage.

Government continues monitoring and response

Karnataka’s health officials have assured that all necessary steps are being taken to ensure the safety of students and school staff. Schools are also being encouraged to communicate with parents regularly and act swiftly in cases where symptoms appear among students or staff members.

As the situation develops, authorities have urged the public to remain cautious, follow health guidelines, and avoid unnecessary panic. Regular updates from local health departments and schools are expected in the coming weeks.