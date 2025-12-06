Lokayukta inspector burnt alive after car rams divider in Karnataka The Hyundai i20 he was driving is believed to have struck a divider on the national highway. Soon after the collision, the vehicle caught fire.

New Delhi:

A Lokayukta Inspector from Haveri, identified as Inspector Salimath, passed away following an accident near Annigeri in Dharwad district on Friday night. According to initial information, the Hyundai i20 he was driving is believed to have struck a divider on the national highway. Soon after the collision, the vehicle caught fire. Inspector Salimath, who was travelling alone towards Gadag to meet his family, was unable to step out in time. Local residents noticed the incident and immediately alerted emergency services.

Fire personnel and rescue teams reached the location and brought the situation under control. The vehicle, however, had already been extensively damaged by the time help arrived.

Police register case

The Annigeri Police have registered a case and begun an investigation to understand the circumstances that led to the mishap. Early reports suggest that the inspector was on a personal trip at the time of the incident.

Days after IAS officer Mahantesh Bilagi dies

This comes days after Senior IAS officer Mahantesh Bilagi and two others were killed in a road accident in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district. Bilagi, who was serving as the Managing Director of the Karnataka State Minerals Corporation, was travelling from Ramdurg to Kalaburagi to attend a family wedding when the incident occurred.

According to initial information, Bilagi was accompanied by his brother and another person when their vehicle met with the accident near Gaunalli Cross in Jewargi taluk. A stray dog reportedly ran onto the road, and while trying to avoid it, the driver lost control of the car. The vehicle thus overturned.

The accident resulted in the deaths of Mahantesh Bilagi, his brother Shankar Bilagi, and Eranna Shirasangi. Shankar and Eranna were declared dead at the spot.