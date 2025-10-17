Karnataka: Three killed, 20 injured in collision at NH-48 in Haveri Earlier on Wednesday, a tragic road accident in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur claimed the lives of a woman and her four-year-old son, while two other family members sustained injuries. The incident occurred near Uchi Bassi village along the Jalandhar-Pathankot National Highway.

Haveri:

As many as three people lost their lives and 20 others were injured when a vehicle collided with a stationary tractor-trailer on National Highway 48 in Karnataka’s Haveri. The incident took place near Kakola in Ranebennur taluk on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as 65-year-old Chamanasab Kerimattihalli, 65-year-old Mabusab Doddagubbi and 70-year-old Ningamma Jigaler — all residents of Malebennur in Davangere district.

Injured admitted to hospital for treatment

According to police, the group was returning home after attending a Dibbana program when the accident occurred. The injured were rushed to the Ranebennur Taluk Hospital by ambulance and are currently receiving treatment.

Ranebennur Rural Police visited the accident site and have begun investigations into the incident.

Mother-son killed in road accident in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur

Earlier on Wednesday, a tragic road accident in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur claimed the lives of a woman and her four-year-old son, while two other family members sustained injuries. The incident occurred near Uchi Bassi village along the Jalandhar-Pathankot National Highway.

The victims, originally from Jammu and Kashmir, were travelling to Rajasthan to visit the Khatu Shyam temple. The family was on a religious trip when the mishap took place.

According to police reports, the driver, Shakti Singh, lost control of the car while trying to avoid a stray dog that suddenly appeared on the road. In an attempt to swerve, the vehicle hit a road divider and then rammed into a tree.

The impact of the crash killed Meera Manhas and her young son Hariansh on the spot. Singh and his three-year-old daughter Tamanna were injured and rushed to the civil hospital in Dasuya for treatment.

Probe launched

Local authorities are continuing their investigation into the accident. The incident highlights ongoing concerns over road safety and the presence of stray animals on national highways.