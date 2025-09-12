Karnataka: 8 killed, several injured after truck rams into Ganapati immersion event in Hassan The tragic accident took place around 8:45 pm at Mosale Hosahalli village during the concluding day of the Ganesha Chaturthi festivities.

As many as eight persons were killed, 20 others sustained injuries after a truck rammed into a Ganesha immersion procession in Karnataka’s Hassan district on Friday night, PTI reported citing the police.

The tragic accident took place around 8:45 pm at Mosale Hosahalli village during the concluding day of the Ganesha Chaturthi festivities.

According to eyewitness accounts, the truck, believed to be traveling from Arakalagudu, veered out of control and rammed into a group of devotees. Individuals who sustained injuries have been taken to a private hospital in Hassan for treatment.

CM Siddaramaiah announces ex-gratia

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has expressed grief over the incident. He announced Rs 5 lakh compensation for the next of the kin of the deceased and free medical treatment for those injured.

“It is deeply saddening to learn news of several people losing their lives and over 20 others seriously injured when a lorry collided with a procession heading for Ganesh immersion in Hassan. I pray that the souls of the deceased find peace and that the injured recover as quickly as possible. On behalf of the government, a compensation of Rs. 5 lakh each will be provided to the families of the deceased. The government will also bear the medical expenses for the treatment of those injured in the incident. This is a profoundly painful moment. Let us all stand with the families affected by this tragedy,” he posted on X.

Kumaraswamy expresses grief over incident

Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel H D Kumaraswamy has expressed anguish over the incident. He asked the state government to provide free treatment to the injured.

“I am deeply shocked to hear the news of a horrific accident during the Ganapati immersion procession at Mosalehosahalli in Hassan Taluk, where several people lost their lives and more than 20 were seriously injured. It is extremely saddening that devotees lost their lives after being run over by a truck during the Ganapati procession,” Kumaraswamy posted on X.

“This is a most unfortunate incident. May God grant peace to the departed souls and give strength to the grieving families to bear the pain. I pray for the speedy recovery of all the injured. The State Government must take steps to provide the best free treatment to the injured,” he added.