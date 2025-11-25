Senior IAS officer Mahantesh Bilagi among three killed in road accident in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi Mahantesh Bilagi was rushed to a private hospital in Kalaburagi, but despite medical efforts, doctors were unable to save him.

Bengaluru:

Senior IAS officer Mahantesh Bilagi and two others were killed in a road accident in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district. Bilagi, who was serving as the Managing Director of the Karnataka State Minerals Corporation, was travelling from Ramdurg to Kalaburagi to attend a family wedding when the incident occurred.

Everything you need to know about the incident

According to initial information, Bilagi was accompanied by his brother and another person when their vehicle met with the accident near Gaunalli Cross in Jewargi taluk. A stray dog reportedly ran onto the road, and while trying to avoid it, the driver lost control of the car. The vehicle thus overturned.

The accident resulted in the deaths of Mahantesh Bilagi, his brother Shankar Bilagi, and Eranna Shirasangi. Shankar and Eranna were declared dead at the spot.

Mahantesh Bilagi was rushed to a private hospital in Kalaburagi, but despite medical efforts, doctors were unable to save him. Senior officials, including IGP Shantanu Sinha and the Kalaburagi Deputy Commissioner, reached the hospital soon after the news broke.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar expressed his condolences through a post on X, calling the loss deeply saddening.

Who was Mahantesh Bilagi?

Mahantesh Bilagi was born on 27 March 1974 and belonged to the 2012 batch of the Karnataka cadre. At the time of his passing, he was serving as the Managing Director of the Karnataka State Minerals Corporation. He held several key positions, including Managing Director of BESCOM. He also served in districts such as Davangere and Udupi.