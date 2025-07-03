Karnataka weather: IMD predicts heavy rains for next 7 days, Check which districts will be affected The IMD said that the weather pattern is being influenced by the monsoon trough passing through central and eastern India, along with an offshore trough extending along the Maharashtra-Karnataka coast.

Bengaluru:

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted heavy rainfall for Karnataka over the next seven days and added that heavy to very heavy rain is expected in several districts and extremely heavy rainfall likely at isolated locations.

The IMD said that the weather pattern is being influenced by the monsoon trough passing through central and eastern India, along with an offshore trough extending along the Maharashtra-Karnataka coast.

Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Udupi to witness heavy rains

According to daily weather report, "heavy to very heavy rain" accompanied by winds of 30-40 kmph is likely in the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, and Udupi on Thursday, with "extremely heavy rainfall" at isolated places.

Similar conditions are expected to persist along the coast for the next two days, gradually decreasing in intensity thereafter, though light to moderate rain is likely to continue, the statement added.

In north interior Karnataka, Belagavi district is likely to receive "heavy to very heavy rain" with wind speeds of 40–50 kmph on July 3 and 4.

Dharwad expected to receive heavy rainfall

Dharwad is also expected to receive "heavy rainfall". Light to moderate rain with gusty winds is likely across Bidar, Bagalkot, Gadag, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Raichur, Vijayapura, and Yadgir throughout the forecast period.

In south interior Karnataka, "heavy to very heavy rainfall" is expected in Chikkamagaluru, Hassan, Shivamogga, and Kodagu on July 3 and 4, with "extremely heavy rain" possible at isolated places on July 3.

Check list of other affected districts

Other districts, including Ballari, Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Chamarajanagar, Chikkaballapura, Chitradurga, Davangere, Kolar, Mandya, Mysuru, Ramanagara, Tumakuru, and Vijayanagar, are likely to experience "light to moderate rain" with wind speeds of 40–50 kmph on most days.

Rainfall intensity is expected to reduce across much of the state from July 7 onwards, though "light to moderate rain" with gusty winds may continue in several districts until at least July 9.

In Bengaluru and surrounding areas, the forecast indicates generally cloudy skies with light to moderate rain over the next 48 hours. Winds of 40-50 kmph are expected, with maximum and minimum temperatures around 27 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius respectively.

The Meteorological Centre in Bengaluru has advised residents, especially in flood and landslide-prone areas, to remain alert and follow local advisories. N Puviarasan, head of the Meteorological Centre, Bengaluru, said the department is closely monitoring the situation and will issue regular updates.