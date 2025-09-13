Karnataka: Death count rises to nine as lorry rams into Ganesh immersion procession in Hassan | Video Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah expressed his condolences over the Hassan tragedy, announcing that the state govt will extend financial support to the victims’ families. He said that each bereaved family will receive Rs 5 lakh in compensation, while the govt will fully cover medical expenses of injured.

Hassan:

A tanker lorry crashed into a crowd during a Ganesh idol immersion procession at Mosale Hosahalli village in Hassan district of Karnataka, on Friday night (September 12). The accident occurred around 8:45 pm when the vehicle, reportedly driven recklessly, rammed into the devotees.

According to police, nine people lost their lives in the collision, including six villagers and three engineering students. Four victims died on the spot after being trapped under the vehicle, while others succumbed to injuries during treatment in hospitals. Over 20 people sustained serious injuries, with at least eight currently in critical condition.

Driver apprehended by police

The lorry driver, identified as Bhuvnesh, allegedly lost control of his vehicle while driving from Arakalagudu. Following the incident, he attempted to flee but was caught by the crowd, roughed up, and later handed over to the police. The truck reportedly belongs to a logistics company.

Government response

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed profound grief over the loss of lives and announced a compensation package. The government will provide Rs 5 lakh to the families of the deceased and cover all medical expenses of the injured. In his message, Siddaramaiah prayed for peace for the departed souls and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Leaders react

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy also conveyed his condolences, describing the accident as deeply shocking. Urging the government to ensure free treatment for the injured, he emphasised the need for strong support for the victims and their families during this time of distress.

A festival turned tragic

What was meant to be a joyous conclusion to the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations turned into a night of sorrow for the people of Mosale Hosahalli. Most victims were young boys and students who had gathered for the immersion procession, leaving the entire community shattered.