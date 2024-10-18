Karnataka: ED raids MUDA office in Mysuru amid land allotment row

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Enforcement Directorate (ED) team conducts searches at Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) office

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches on Friday in connection with a money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). The investigation has reportedly linked Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his family members, and others, according to official sources.

The ED officials, accompanied by central paramilitary forces, raided multiple locations, including the MUDA office in Mysuru. However, no premises belonging to the Chief Minister or his family were part of the searches, the sources confirmed.

The ED initiated the investigation a few weeks ago by registering an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR). The case was based on a recent First Information Report (FIR) filed by the Lokayukta, which named Siddaramaiah and several others, including his family members, in connection with alleged irregularities in land allotments made by MUDA.

The Chief Minister is facing accusations regarding the allocation of 14 sites to his wife, B.M. Parvathi, through the urban development authority. The FIR, registered by the Lokayukta police in Mysuru on September 27, also names Siddaramaiah’s brother-in-law Mallikarjuna Swamy and Devaraju, a land seller who had sold property to Swamy, which was later gifted to Parvathi.

In response to the allegations, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has strongly denied any wrongdoing, asserting that the charges are politically motivated. He stated that the opposition is "scared" of him and described the case as the first "political case" against him.



(With inputs from PTI)