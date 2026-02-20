Karnataka: Communal tension in Bagalkot after stone-pelting at Shivaji Jayanti procession | Video

Bagalkot:

Communal tension gripped Karnataka’s Bagalkot city following a stone-pelting incident during a Shivaji Jayanti procession on Thursday evening. In the aftermath, some handcarts parked near a mosque were allegedly set on fire by Hindu groups. Police used mild force to bring the situation under control and have deployed heavy security in the area as a precaution.

The procession, organised by members of the Maratha community to mark the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, began at Ambabhavani Temple inside the fort area. It proceeded along the main road toward Basaveshwar Circle and then moved via Vallabhbhai Chowk back toward the fort.

According to reports, when the procession reached a mosque along the route, the volume of the DJ music allegedly increased and participants stopped there to chant slogans and dance. People inside the mosque objected to the loud music. Police personnel present at the spot reportedly entered the mosque to speak with Muslim youths and defuse tensions.

However, the situation escalated when an unidentified individual allegedly threw a slipper toward the procession, triggering unrest. Soon after, some miscreants allegedly hurled stones from inside the mosque toward the procession.

Police intervened, using mild force to disperse the crowd and ensure the procession continued. Shortly thereafter, some individuals reportedly set fire to handcarts stationed outside the mosque.

Hindu groups seek action

Leaders of Hindutva organisations have demanded strict action against those responsible for the stone-pelting incident. The atmosphere in the area remains tense, and security has been heightened.

SP assures action against culprits

Bagalkot SP Siddharth Goyal has assured that those responsible for the violence will be identified and appropriate legal action will be taken.

"Stone pelting took place during the (Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti) procession. Stones were also hurled towards us. But no one was injured. We will arrest the culprits and take strict action," he said.