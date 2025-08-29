JDS backs Banu Mushtaq for Mysuru Dasara inauguration as BJP creates uproar: What is the row? Mysuru BJP MP Yaduveer Wadiyar said the state government was politicising the festival and hurting sentiments by inviting Mushtaq. He also rebuked Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar over the latter’s 'Chamundi Betta and Chamundi Devaru are not Hindu property' remark.

Mysuru:

The Janata Dal (Secular) has taken a different stance from its ally, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), amid the controversy over the proposed inauguration of the Mysuru Dasara festival by Booker Prize-winning author Banu Mushtaq. Senior JD(S) leader and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy said on Thursday that he had no objection to Mushtaq inaugurating the much-anticipated festival, asserting that it was 'a big message and responsibility' entrusted to the author by the Karnataka government.

Mysuru Dasara festival row in Karnataka

Mysuru Dasara, which is celebrated as 'Nada Habba' (state festival), is a grand affair celebrated to showcase Karnataka's rich culture and traditions. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday announced that International Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq will inaugurate the festival this time, adding that Mysuru district administration will send an official invitation to her.

The BJP has, however, questioned the move highlighting her remarks about the Kannada language, the state flag and her views on the goddess Chamundeshwari.

The controversy stems from an old video, in which Mushtaq has reportedly expressed reservations about worshipping the Kannada language as "Goddess Bhuvaneshwari", and has stated that it was exclusionary to people like her (minorities).

BJP rebukes Karnataka government

Mysuru BJP MP Yaduveer Wadiyar said the state government was politicising the festival and hurting sentiments by inviting Mushtaq.

"The government of Karnataka has been promoting the Mysore festivities as the Nada Habba for the past 40 to 45 years, despite its Dharmic roots in Navratri... The state is politicising the festival and hurting sentiments by not conducting it in a manner befitting its religious significance," he said while talking to ANI.

He also rebuked Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar over the latter’s “Chamundi Betta and Chamundi Devaru are not Hindu property” remark.

“On the sacred day of Gowri Habba, DCM D.K. Shivakumar claimed that “Chamundi Betta and Chamundi Devaru are not Hindu property.” This remark is utterly condemnable.Chamundi Betta is a Shakti Peetha - sanctified by the Shastras and revered by crores of Hindus. The temple was, is, and will always remain Hindu property.The people of Karnataka respect every religion, but they will never tolerate the continuous assault on Hindu festivals, traditions, and temples,” he posted on X.

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje also tore into the Congress, calling the decision an ‘insult’ to the Hindus.

“Chamundi Betta & Amma Chamundeshwari belong to Hindus. No power, no politician, no propaganda can change that. Desperate to cover up his RSS anthem fiasco and eager to please his Delhi bosses, DK Shivakumar now dares to say Chamundi Betta is not Hindu land. For years, Congress has been circling temple lands like vultures. They tried to grab Temple property and lands of farmers through Waqf and now this attempt? This hate and intolerance has been routine from the Congress party which mocks our faith, tramples our traditions, and treats Hindu tolerance as a blank cheque for betrayal,” she said.

Banu Mushtaq affirms respect for Dasara festival amid backlash

Meanwhile, Mushtaq has affirmed her respect for the festival and Goddess Chamundeshwari.

"It (invitation to inaugurate Dasara) is definitely a happy thing. We can see this in various ways. You call Chamundeshwari Taayi (mother Chamundeshwari), I respect your feelings. Many call it Naada Habba (state festival), I respect that too," she said.

She also reminisced how she would participate in the festival with her parents while she was a child.

"Calling Dasara as Naada Habba or calling goddess Chamundeshwari Taayi (mother) with a lot of affection and love, all these are part of our culture and this state. So this festival is something that I too like and respect, and participate with affection. As a child, I had been to Dasara with my parents to witness 'Jamboo Savari' (a march of about a dozen caparisoned elephants as part of a procession on Vijaydashami). This time I have got the invitation to inaugurate the Dasara, it is extremely a happy thing for me," she added.