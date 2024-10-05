IndiGo system outage causes massive chaos at Bengaluru airport | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Chaos at Bengaluru Airport.

Domestic airline IndiGo reported a temporary system slowdown affecting its network, including its website and booking services on Saturday. This led to chaos at the Bengaluru airport as the issue began around 11 am, leaving passengers stranded. Visuals have also surfaced showing passengers rushing to check in and check out amidst the server problem at Terminal 1.

Due to this, some flights have been rescheduled by the airline staff, and delays in take-offs occurred due to check-in problems. The airline also said this may result in slower check-ins and that it is working to restore normalcy at the earliest.

What did the airline say?

"We are currently experiencing a temporary system slowdown across our network, affecting our website and booking system. As a result, customers may face increased wait times, including slower check-ins and longer queues at the airport," IndiGo said in a travel advisory posted on X. It further said, "We are working diligently to restore stability and normalcy as quickly as possible." IndiGo operates over 2,000 flights, including international, per day.