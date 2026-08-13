Karnataka Bandh: What's open and what stays shut across state on August 13? Details here

Bengaluru:

A statewide bandh has been called by Kannada activists and organisations in Karnataka on Thursday in protest over the release of Cauvery river water to Tamil Nadu, with outfits warning to block the interstate border between the two southern states.

The 12-hour bandh will remain in effect from 6 am to 6 pm.

There were differences between pro-Kannada outfits over the bandh, activist Vatal Nagraj on Monday asserted that the shutdown will take place on Thursday as scheduled, with organisations holding a meeting soon to decide their future course of action.

"From Belagavi to Chamarajanagara and from Mangaluru to Kolar over 2,000 organisations have supported the bandh in the interest of the state. Students have also extended support," Nagraj was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. "No one has said no to the bandh, everyone is supporting. There is no division among us (Kannada organisations and activists)."

What services will remain affected?

Public transport, taxis and autorickshaws facilities would be affected. In addition to them, hotels, shops and other commercial establishments could also get affected.

Bengaluru will likely be the most affected city across Karnataka, with protesters likely to block several key roads. However, private offices across Karnataka will operate as usual.

Emergency services such as hospitals, pharmacies and banks will also functional.

Will schools remain open?

Schools will remain open, as the Karnataka Associated Management of Schools (KAMS) have withdrawn from the bandh. However, KAMS general secretary D Shashikumar has said that school teachers and the non-teaching staff could wear black ribbons or black strip as a symbolic gesture.

Why the bandh has been called?

The bandh has been called after the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) upheld an earlier order of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) to Karnataka to release 3,500 cusecs of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days.

Citing poor storage in its reservoirs, Karnataka had initially maintained its inability to release water to the neighbouring State. However, following subsequent heavy rainfall in Karnataka’s catchment regions, the state began releasing Cauvery water.

The agitators are also against objections raised by Tamil Nadu over the Mekedatu project. "If there’s no Mekedatu, Bengaluru will face a drinking water shortage in the future, what will the people of Bengaluru do? Bengaluru includes people speaking Tamil and other languages, what would you do without water?" PTI quoted Nagraj as saying.

ALSO READ:

Bengaluru's water story: Why India's tech capital depends more on the Cauvery than its own reservoirs