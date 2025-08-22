DK Shivakumar sings RSS anthem in Karnataka Assembly, then clarifies why; BJP slams Congress | Video The Karnataka Deputy CM's actions prompted the BJP to take a dig at Congress, which said Shivakumar singing the RSS anthem has sent "Rahul Gandhi and the close aides of the Gandhi family into the ICU and coma".

Bengaluru:

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar found himself surrounded by controversy after he sang the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) anthem in the state assembly on Thursday. The video of Shivakumar singing RSS's Sangha Prarthana, ‘Namaste Sada Vatsale Matribhume’, has also gone viral on social media.

BJP's 'coma' jibe at Congress

His actions prompted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to take a dig at Congress, which said Shivakumar singing the RSS anthem has sent "Rahul Gandhi and the close aides of the Gandhi family into the ICU and coma".

"After PM Modi spoke about the contribution of the RSS from the ramparts of the Red Fort, a majority of Congress leaders are now hailing the RSS. No one in Congress - Tharoor to DK Shivkumar takes Rahul seriously!" said BJP leader Pradeep Bhandari in a post on 'X'.

BJP leader V Sunil Kumar also took a jibe at Shivakumar and said, "Hope these lines are not removed from the records". Meanwhile, R Ashoka, BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly, reminded the deputy CM that he once said he wore ‘RSS Chaddi’.

Shivakumar clarifies

Shivakumar, however, has clarified that he has no plans to join the BJP and he is a "Congress since birth for life".

Why did Shivakumar sing RSS anthem?

Shivakumar's recital came after BJP MLAs accused him of being an 'abettor' of the Bengaluru stampede. Replying to the accusations, he said: "I am a member of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) and people there, including the KSCA secretary, are my friends. I am the Bengaluru In-Charge Minister. I had gone to the Airport and Stadium (on June 4). I also held the Karnataka flag, I did wish them (RCB) and I kissed the cup as well. I have done my job".

"The accident happened. Such things have happened in other states as well. If needed, I will read out the list of incidents that have occurred in other places as well. I, too, have many things to say about you as well," he added.