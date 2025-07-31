Dharmasthala mass burial probe: Skeletal remains found at sixth site, first with physical evidence In a major development in the Dharmasthala mass burial probe, partial skeletal remains were recovered at site number 6, making it the first among 15 identified locations to yield physical evidence. Forensic teams have secured the remains, and further excavation is underway.

Bengaluru:

In a major development in the ongoing investigation into alleged mass burials in Karnataka's Dharmasthala, partial skeletal remains were recovered on Thursday from site number 6, reported India Today. This marks the first location among the 15 identified sites where human remains have been found, giving fresh momentum to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe. Police sources said the remains are likely male. The discovery was made during an exhumation drive prompted by serious allegations made by a former sanitation worker.

The whistleblower, who worked in Dharmasthala between 1995 and 2014, had alleged that he was forced to bury or cremate the bodies of women and minors, many of whom bore signs of sexual assault. He identified 15 potential sites where these bodies were allegedly disposed of.

Forensic experts have secured the skeletal remains for further analysis. Additional material, including rope, clothing, a printer, and a laptop, was also found and collected as part of the evidence. A dog squad was deployed to assist in locating further remains, as environmental degradation over the years may have scattered the bones. Officials noted that two bodies were believed to have been buried at this site, based on the whistleblower’s statement. The remains are said to be in a highly decomposed condition.

No remains at first five sites

Earlier excavations at the first five locations, including one along the Nethravathi River, yielded no human remains. Digging at those sites had been conducted in the presence of the whistleblower, using machinery and forensic support, but to no avail.

The 15 sites identified by the whistleblower include:

Eight along the Nethravathi riverbank Four near the highway adjacent to the river One on the road to Aajukuri Two in the Kanyadi area near the highway

The skeletal remains found at site 6 are now seen as a crucial piece of evidence in evaluating the whistleblower’s disturbing claims.

SIT chief's post under question, says CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday confirmed that SIT chief Pronab Mohanty would be replaced if he were assigned to a central government post. Mohanty, a senior IPS officer and currently Director General of Police (Internal Security Division), is on a list of officers empanelled for central deputation. This has sparked speculation about a change in SIT leadership. When asked by reporters about the possibility of Mohanty's replacement, Siddaramaiah said, “Let’s see. If he goes to the central government, he will be replaced.”

No decision yet, says home minister

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara, meanwhile, clarified that no official decision has been made regarding Mohanty’s replacement. He also dismissed social media speculation as unfounded and false. The SIT was constituted by the state government to investigate allegations of rape, murder, and mass burials in Dharmasthala spanning nearly two decades. The whistleblower’s statement has also been recorded before a magistrate.

(With PTI inputs)