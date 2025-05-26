COVID on the rise in Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah orders full preparedness amid rising Bengaluru cases Amid rising COVID-19 cases, particularly in Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has instructed health authorities to prepare for any potential surge. Hospitals are to ensure full readiness with ventilators, oxygen, and medicines, while weekly reviews of the situation will be conducted.

Bengaluru:

With a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases reported from Bengaluru, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday directed officials to remain fully prepared for any potential scenario, emphasising caution without panic. According to the health department, the state recorded 80 active COVID-19 cases, 73 of them from Bengaluru, as of Monday. Of the 37 new cases detected in the past 24 hours, 35 were from the state capital, pushing the positivity rate to 19.37%.

In a review meeting with health officials and ministers, Siddaramaiah ordered all district hospitals to ensure availability of oxygen, ventilators, medicines and beds. “Even though the situation is under control, we must be ready for any emergency,” the CM said.

He instructed officials to monitor trends weekly, or every three days if needed, and to consider airport screening if the situation worsens. He also directed health staff to avoid leave and remain at their designated work locations.

Guidelines for schools and vulnerable groups

Siddaramaiah urged parents not to send children with cold or fever symptoms to school. Schools were told to screen students and send symptomatic children home. The CM also advised elderly people, pregnant women, and those with heart or lung ailments to wear masks in public spaces. Hospitals were told to avoid transferring high-risk pregnant women and ensure treatment is available locally.

No need to panic, but stay cautious: Health Minister

Speaking after the meeting, Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said the surge is linked to a mild sub-lineage of the Omicron variant. “There’s no cause for alarm, but precautions must be followed,” he said. He confirmed that testing for SARI and ILI cases would be carried out, but mass testing was not required at this stage. On vaccines, he said the state will wait for Centre’s guidelines before taking any decisions. “New mothers, the elderly, and people with comorbidities should wear masks in crowded areas for their safety,” Rao added.

(Based on PTI inputs)