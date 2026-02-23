19-year-old college student drugged, gangraped at private villa in Bengaluru; two booked

Bengaluru:

A 19-year-old college student has alleged that she was gangraped by two men after being forcibly administered a tablet at a private villa in north Bengaluru. A case has been registered against two men at the Amruthahalli Police Station, police said on Monday.

She alleged that the incident took place at a private villa on February 15, but said she did not approach the police immediately as she was afraid.

Extortion case against the woman

A day before the woman filed her complaint at the Amruthahalli police station on February 22, a separate case was registered against her at the Malleshwaram police station based on a complaint lodged by the two accused.

According to a senior police officer, the accused alleged that the woman, along with a male acquaintance, had attempted to extort Rs 10 lakh from them by threatening to release certain video clips.

"Based on the statement of the student in our case, we have registered a case under Sections 64 (rape), 70(1) (gangrape), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. We are investigating the case based on the allegations levelled by both parties, following which appropriate action will be taken," he said.

She met one of the accused on Instagram

According to the complaint, the woman, a first-year degree student at a city college, said she came into contact with one of the accused through Instagram in January 2026. The two later met on a couple of occasions at a cafe in Koramangala and remained in regular touch through phone calls and social media.

She said that on February 14, after attending college, she went out for dinner with a friend. Later that night, the accused allegedly invited her to a party at a villa in Jakkur. As per the FIR, she reached the villa around 1.15 am along with her friend, where the accused and another man were already present.

The woman further, in her complaint, alleged that the two men forcibly put a pink-coloured tablet into her mouth, and within minutes, she felt dizzy, experienced sweating and blurred vision, and lost consciousness.

She further alleged that when she regained partial consciousness inside a room, one of the men was touching her inappropriately. Both men then allegedly sexually assaulted her against her will despite her resistance, the FIR stated.

The woman also alleged that the accused later locked her inside the room and, the next day, dropped her near a mall while threatening her with dire consequences if she disclosed the incident to anyone or approached the police.

Police said the complainant sought medical treatment at a city hospital on February 17. After informing her brother, who encouraged her to approach the police, she lodged a complaint with a delay, citing fear due to the alleged threats. Further investigation is underway, police said.

Also Read: Elderly woman brutally murdered at Bengaluru home, paralysed husband witnesses crime; accused held

Also Read: 65-year-old retired ISRO employee allegedly strangles wife to death in Bengaluru; arrested