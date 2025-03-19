Bengaluru traffic advisory issued due to ongoing metro work on outer ring road, check route diversions Bengaluru Police issued traffic advisory due to the ongoing BBMP road widening work at Panathur Railway Bridge S Cross, and said the traffic will move slow in these areas.

The Bengaluru Police on Wednesday issued traffic advisory due to ongoing metro work at Outer Ring Road Salem Railway Bridge and the police said the traffic from Mahadevpur towords Marathahalli and from Marathahalli towards Mahadevpur will be slow. The regular commuters were advised to cooperate with police and plan their travel accordingly.

The Bengaluru Police also issued another traffic advisory due to the ongoing BBMP road widening work at Panathur Railway Bridge S Cross, and said the traffic will move slow. “We kindly ask commuters to co-operate and plan accordingly. Thank you,” police said in the advisory.

The police said due to the ongoing civil work at Doddanekundi village (kodandarama temple road), traffic movement is very slow and the commuters need to avoid this route and use alternative routes.

In the advisory, the police said the vehicle movement is restricted from Bellandur kodi towards Sakra hospital and the traffic movement is very slow.

Police said the work is being carried out by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB). In its official announcement, HAL Airport Traffic BTP has asked commuters to plan their travel accordingly.

“Traffic Advisory: Due to ongoing BWSSB & BBMP work at Sakra hospital road, Vehicle movement is restricted from Bellandur Kodi towards Sakra hospital traffic movement is very slow,Please plan accordingly, Tq. @CPBlr @Jointcptraffic @DCPTrEastBCP @acpwfieldtrf @blrcitytraffic,” read a post on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

The commuters who are travelling to Doddanekundi village (kodandarama temple road) should note that the movement is slow at the stretch due to some civil work being carried out here. The commuters have been advised to take alternative routes.

“Traffic Advisory:-Due to ongoing civil work at Doddanekundi village(kodandarama temple road), traffic movement is very slow, commuters please avoid this route and use alternative route. Tq @CPBlr @Jointcptraffic @DCPTrEastBCP @acpwfieldtrf @BlrCityPolice @blrcitytraffic,” the traffic police wrote in a post on X.