Bengaluru: Man who killed vlogger girlfriend and stayed with body for a day, arrested

Image Source : INDIA TV Bengaluru: Man who killed vlogger girlfriend, stayed with body for a day, arrested

A man who had allegedly killed his 19-year-old girlfriend has been arrested from the outskirts of Karnataka. Maya Gogoi was allegedly stabbed to death by a male friend, Aarav Hanoy, (21), who hails from Kannur in Kerala. Gogoi, a YouTube content creator, was working at a private firm in Jayanagar.

According to the police, the suspect was also at the service apartment for the last three days with the woman, police said, adding that her body was partially decomposed. CCTV footage of the apartment showed that the woman and the suspect arriving at the apartment on November 23. After killing her, he allegedly fled. However, reports suggest that he stayed with the body for more than a day.

Police said they were informed by the service apartment staff about a foul smell emanating from the room after which a team reached the spot along with forensic team. According to police, there were multiple injury marks on her body, including her chest, which was allegedly caused by a stabbing with a knife. She also sustained a head injury.

Police said the woman who joined the private firm in Jayanagar just about 20 days ago had come to Bengaluru six months ago. Since then, she had been living with her sister and a friend at an apartment in Whitefield area.