Bengaluru: Man stabs girlfriend to death, stays with body for a day, CCTV footage surfaces

In a shocking incident, a man has been accused of brutally murdering his girlfriend in a service apartment in the Indiranagar area of ​​the city and staying with the body for a day. According to the report, the victim and a man named Aarav had come to the service apartment on November 23. Police suspect that Aarav killed Maya by stabbing her multiple times in the chest on November 24. Police also believe that he remained in the room with the body till morning, after which he fled the spot.

Maya was from Assam and was a vlogger who used to work in a private company in Koramangala, police said. According to initial investigation, both of them knew each other and Maya was living with accused from the time he came to Bengaluru from Kerala three days ago till the time of the murder. The reason for the murder has not been known yet

The police have formed a special team and are searching for the killer. Photos showed blood on a blanket and pillows in the room.

CCTV footage has also surfaced, where both of them are seen entering the building. However, it did not show any other person entering the service apartment between November 23 and 26.