Bengaluru horror: Water tanker driver 'strangles' live-in partner after heated argument, arrested

Bengaluru:

In a shocking incident, a 20-year-old woman was strangled to death, allegedly by her live-in partner, in Bengaluru. The incident happened on Saturday night in Malleswaram area of the city. As per the police, Anusha met 27-year-old Sharath on Instagram and the duo had been living together in a rented accommodation for the past six months. The accused worked as a water tanker driver in the city.

The victim and the accused were both residents of Sakleshpur in Hassan district. Preliminary findings reveal that the two had a heated argument, which escalated into a serious altercation. In a fit of rage, Sharath allegedly committed the crime.

Lawyer informs police

The incident came to light on Monday after Sharath informed his lawyer about the crime. The lawyer immediately notified the police, after which officers from Seshadripuram Police Station reached the scene and began an investigation.

Police registered a case and a manhunt was launched, following which the accused was nabbed.

Meanwhile, Anusha's body was handed over to her family after a post-mortem examination.

Women in secret marriage ‘killed’ by husband

Earlier on June 13, a man allegedly killed his wife in a staged joint suicide pact in Bengaluru’s Byadarahalli. According to police reports, the accused, Chandrashekhar and Bhawani had been in a secret relationship for several months before her family discovered it. Chandrashekhar was reportedly already married and is a father to a six-year-old child from his first marriage.

Police suspect that a violent altercation followed, resulting in what they describe as a cold-blooded murder that was allegedly staged to appear as a joint suicide pact. The Byadarahalli police have registered a murder case and are awaiting forensic and medical reports to establish the exact sequence of events.

Bhawani's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

In another incident, a 22-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her partner with a kitchen knife over suspicions of infidelity. The couple had been living together for about a month in the Doddakannalli area. The case came to light after the Bellandur police received information about the incident and took the accused into custody. Further investigation is underway.

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