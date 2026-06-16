Secret marriage, Instagram post and suicide pact: How Bengaluru police unraveled woman's murder case

Bengaluru:

In a chilling incident that has sent shockwaves through Bengaluru’s Byadarahalli area, a 22-year-old woman was found dead in her rented apartment, in what police suspect to be a cold-blooded murder staged as a joint suicide pact. The accused, who was found unconscious at the scene, has been arrested after surviving an alleged self-poisoning attempt.

The victim, identified as Bhawani S, was a BSc graduate working at a mobile phone showroom in Tigalarapalya. She resided in a rented accommodation near Orchids School in Tulasi Nagar, under the jurisdiction of the Byadarahalli police station.

A secret marriage and a shocking Instagram revelation

According to police and family sources, Bhawani had been in a long-term relationship with Chandan, alias Chandrashekhar. Initial investigation reveals that the duo had secretly tied the knot about a year ago without informing their respective families. Chandrashekhar was reportedly already married and is a father to a six-year-old child from his first marriage.

The tragic reality came to light on the morning of June 13, when Bhawani’s relatives noticed a picture of the couple on her Instagram story. The photograph, allegedly posted by Chandrashekhar to celebrate their first wedding anniversary, instantly raised alarms. Bhawani's aunt, Sharada, took a screenshot of the story and immediately shared it with the victim's mother.

Sensing something was amiss, Bhawani's father, Srinivas, tried contacting her repeatedly, but the calls went unanswered. Anxious over the silence, he contacted the landlord, requesting him to check on Bhawani.

When the landlord and neighbors reached the apartment, they found the door locked. Upon forcing entry into the room, they discovered a horrifying scene: Bhawani was lying dead on the bed, while Chandrashekhar was found unconscious next to her, seemingly after consuming poison. The police were alerted immediately, and Chandrashekhar was rushed to a nearby hospital.

A staged suicide pact to cover up murder

According to the complaint filed by Srinivas, the family had recently begun looking for grooms for Bhawani, and an engagement ceremony was planned for the following week. Investigators believe that Bhawani had informed Chandrashekhar about her family's wedding plans, which triggered a violent altercation between the two.

Based on preliminary interrogation, the police suspect that Chandrashekhar initially convinced Bhawani to enter into a mutual suicide pact. While both allegedly consumed poison, Bhawani vomited the toxic substance, showing signs of survival. It is suspected that a panicked Chandrashekhar then strangled her to death before consuming more poison himself to make the entire crime scene look like a tragic suicide pact.

The police also revealed that right before the crime was discovered, Chandrashekhar had accessed Bhawani’s phone to post the anniversary photo on her Instagram account, likely to create a false narrative.

A strong odor of poisonous substance was reported inside the room and emanating from the bodies. While Bhawani's body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, Chandrashekhar survived the poisoning and is currently in police custody after being discharged. The Byadarahalli police have registered a case of murder and are awaiting the forensic and medical reports to establish the exact sequence of events.

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