Bengaluru: College student raped by PG owner; police launch probe

Bengaluru:

The Karnataka Police on Sunday said it has arrested a man in Bengaluru for allegedly rapping a college girl who was staying at his accommodation as a paying guest. The accused, identified as Ashraf, was arrested after the college student registered a first information report (FIR) against him.

What had happened?

In her complaint, the girl said she had moved into Ashraf's accommodation 10 days ago. On Saturday night, the accused came to her room and said he would provide "food and accommodation" to her only if she "cooperates" with him, she said in her complaint, as per media reports.

After the victim refused, Ashraf forced her into his car, took her to a nearby area and raped her. The victim said she tried to contact her friend, but had failed. Later, Ashraf dropped her at the PG again, the victim alleged, as per media reports.

On Sunday morning, the girl approached the police. Based on her complaint, Ashraf has been arrested, while the victim has been sent for medical examination, the Karnataka Police said.

Nursing graduate rapped by PG owner

A similar incident was reported in Bengaluru in June, when a 21-year-old nursing graduate was purportedly raped by the owner of a PG facility where she was staying. The victim used to stay at the accommodation at BTM Layout II Stage in Bengaluru and was working as a nurse at a private dental clinic.

According to reports, the incident took place on June 21 when the 40-year-old accused, identified as Ravi Teja Reddy, was questioning the girls at the PG about a gold theft. Reddy took the victim to a room to question her about the theft and started touching her inappropriately. When the girl resisted, she slapped her and attempted to rape her, according to media reports.

Following the incident, the girl filed a complaint against Reddy. The police later arrested Reddy and registered a case against him under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 64 (punishment for rape), 74 (assault or use of criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), and 75 (sexual harassment).

